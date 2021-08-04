Ring in spring with this bold-flavored salad!

Milk Street's Rosie Gill mixes up an Arugula and Avocado Salad with Jalapeno Vinegarette. Spring flavors are herb-forward and zippy. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Milk Street's Director of Education, Rosemary Gill cooks up a delish salad that is perfect for spring - bold flavors that don't overpower but give you a pop of flavor. The recipe below comes from Cookish: Throw it Together.

Arugula and Avocado Salad with Jalapeño Vinaigrette

Using pickling liquid in a salad dressing is an easy way to boost flavor while also adding acidity. In this vinaigrette, pickled jalapeños bring heat while their liquid lends an extra dose of green-chili earthiness. The pumpkin seeds and avocado offer enough richness to make the salad a light main course, or pair it with sliced grilled skirt steak or hearty grains such as barley, farro or quinoa.

Start to finish: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS:

3 to 4 tablespoons pickled jalapeño slices, chopped, plus ¼ cup pickling liquid

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

4 cups lightly packed baby arugula

3 radishes, halved and thinly sliced OR ½ English cucumber , halved lengthwise and thinly sliced

½ English cucumber halved lengthwise and thinly sliced 1 cup lightly packed fresh cilantro OR 4 scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal

4 scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal ¼ cup pumpkin seeds, toasted

2 ripe but firm avocados, halved, pitted, peeled, and sliced

In a large bowl, whisk together the jalapeños and their liquid, the oil, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add the arugula, radishes, cilantro and half of the pumpkin seeds, then toss. Season with salt and pepper. Fold in the avocado. Transfer to a serving bowl, then sprinkle with the remaining pumpkin seeds.