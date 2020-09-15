Celebrate Mexican Restaurant Week with La Chingona Taqueria

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Sandra and Edgar Fauvet get one question many times when folks step up to one of their three taco trucks called 'La Chingona Taqueria': What does La Chingona mean?
"In English it means 'the badass'," laughed Sandra. These busy trucks live up to that name serving fare that's hard to find in the Northwest:
"They're authentic tacos from Mexico City - which you don't see here in Seattle a lot," Sandra explained.
Fish tacos, pork and beef, and a vegetarian nopales taco served on a cactus leaf are popular. And they also have tamales, burritos and tortas. Some of the recipes come from Edgar's grandma, and all are made with love. And you might love the chance to win a Mexican vacation if you order here this week, or at any of the Mexican owned eateries participating in Mexican Restaurant Week. All you need to do is eat at a participating restaurant, post a photo of your food to social media tagged with the restaurants name and #ConsulMexSea and you could win. For contest details click here.
La Chingona Taqueria trucks can be found in Bellevue at 29 148th Ave SE and in Georgetown at 551 S Michigan Street. They also have one truck that goes to different locations, check their website for more information.
