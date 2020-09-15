Celebrate Mexican Restaurant Week with La Chingona Taqueria

Fish tacos, pork and beef, and a vegetarian nopales taco served on a cactus leaf are popular. And they also have tamales, burritos and tortas. Some of the recipes come from Edgar's grandma, and all are made with love. And you might love the chance to win a Mexican vacation if you order here this week, or at any of the Mexican owned eateries participating in Mexican Restaurant Week. All you need to do is eat at a participating restaurant, post a photo of your food to social media tagged with the restaurants name and #ConsulMexSea and you could win. For contest details click here.