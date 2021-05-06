x
Indian comfort food in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood

Chef and owner Preeti Agarwal transformed her French restaurant into Meesha -- serving contemporary Indian eats. #k5evening
SEATTLE — If you are looking for your new favorite comfort food, you may find it in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood.

After experimenting with some pop-up tasting menus that went over very well, chef and owner Preeti Agarwal transformed her French restaurant into Meesha, an Indian restaurant featuring family recipes and a variety of other menu items. She says the cuisine of her native northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh will help you find your happy place.

The Amritsari fish is one of their most popular dishes. It’s pan-fried rockfish with fenugreek leaves, caraway, and lime.

There's actually food here from a variety of regions in India. Meesha opened last November during the pandemic but has thrived thanks to take-out orders. They want to bring contemporary Indian cuisine to the Seattle dining scene by using local and fresh seasonal ingredients.

The Keema Pao is spiced ground lamb, garam masala, pickled veggies on brioche sliders.

Meesha | 127 N. 36th St | Open Wednesday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

