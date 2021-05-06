Indian comfort food in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood

Chef and owner Preeti Agarwal transformed her French restaurant into Meesha -- serving contemporary Indian eats. #k5evening

SEATTLE — If you are looking for your new favorite comfort food, you may find it in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood.

After experimenting with some pop-up tasting menus that went over very well, chef and owner Preeti Agarwal transformed her French restaurant into Meesha, an Indian restaurant featuring family recipes and a variety of other menu items. She says the cuisine of her native northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh will help you find your happy place.

There's actually food here from a variety of regions in India. Meesha opened last November during the pandemic but has thrived thanks to take-out orders. They want to bring contemporary Indian cuisine to the Seattle dining scene by using local and fresh seasonal ingredients.