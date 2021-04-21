This one tray Mediterranean chicken is simple and delicious!

Who says you need to hop on a plane to take a trip to the Mediterranean?!

Explore that beautiful part of the world through homemade cuisine! Milk Street founder Christopher Kimball's new book, "Tuesday Nights Mediterranean: 125 Simple Weeknight Recipes from the World's Healthiest Cuisine", is filled with healthy Mediterranean dishes -- many of which can be put together in less than 45 minutes! He joins New Day NW to demonstrate one of those recipes -- the Greek Chicken and Potato Traybake. Try it out below: