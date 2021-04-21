This one tray Mediterranean chicken is simple and delicious!

Who says you need to hop on a plane to take a trip to the Mediterranean?!
Explore that beautiful part of the world through homemade cuisine! Milk Street founder Christopher Kimball's new book, "Tuesday Nights Mediterranean: 125 Simple Weeknight Recipes from the World's Healthiest Cuisine", is filled with healthy Mediterranean dishes -- many of which can be put together in less than 45 minutes! He joins New Day NW to demonstrate one of those recipes -- the Greek Chicken and Potato Traybake. Try it out below:
Greek Chicken and Potato Traybake
By Chris Kimball
INGREDIENTS
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ¼ to ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper
- 4 12-ounce bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts or 3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, trimmed and patted dry
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1½ pounds medium Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled, cut into
- 1-inch-thick wedges
- 2 lemons, halved crosswise
- 8 medium garlic cloves, peeled
- ½ cup pitted Kalamata olives, roughly chopped
- 2 tablespoons drained capers
- 2 tablespoons roughly chopped fresh dill, divided
DIRECTIONS
- Heat the oven to 475°F with a rack in the middle position. In a large bowl, stir together the oregano, pepper flakes, 2 teaspoons salt and ½ teaspoon black pepper. Sprinkle 2 teaspoons of the mix onto all sides of the chicken. To the remaining seasoning mix in the bowl, add the oil, potatoes, lemon halves and garlic, then toss to coat.
- Place the garlic in the center of a rimmed baking sheet, then arrange
- the chicken, skin side up, around the garlic; this placement helps prevent the garlic from scorching during roasting. Arrange the lemons, cut sides up, and the potatoes in an even layer around the chicken. Roast until the thickest part of the breasts (if using) reaches 160°F and the thickest part of the thighs (if using) reaches 175°F, about 30 minutes.
- Using tongs, transfer the chicken and lemon halves to a serving platter. Push the potatoes to the edge of the baking sheet, leaving the garlic in the center. Using a fork, mash the garlic to a rough paste. Add the olives, capers and
- 2 tablespoons of the dill to the baking sheet, then, using a wide metal spatula, stir and toss the ingredients, scraping up any browned bits.
- Transfer the potato mixture to the platter, placing it around the chicken. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon dill.
