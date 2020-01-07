Grab delicious hushpuppies, cocktails & more to-go from this Capitol Hill eatery

Marjorie is most known for the homemade steelcut plantain chips, but the hushpuppies are EVERYTHING. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Although they haven't transitioned back into indoor dining yet, Marjorie in Capitol Hill is a great place to grab a bite to-go or snack on their adorable outdoor patio.

You can also take your pick out of over a dozen cocktails, all made with local, high-quality ingredients.

They're most famous for their homemade steel drum plantains, now sold nationwide. Other delicious menu items include homemade salsa & black bean dip, as well as the jerk chicken with collard greens and sweet potatoes.

The hushpuppies are a must for a savory craving -- made with bacon, cheese and a hot honey sauce.

I had a chance to talk to the owner about what it's been like operating a restaurant during this pandemic and she expressed gratitude.

"Our regulars have been checking on us," she says, "That's what's going to keep us going."

Marjorie is currently open Wednesday through Saturday 5 PM to 8 PM for takeout. They hope to expand their hours later this summer.