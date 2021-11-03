Making a plant-based meal from boxes and bags - Makini's Kitchen

Pre-packaged food doesn't mean it can't taste great! #k5evening

SEATTLE —



They say good things come in small packages. That can be said about packaged food too. Our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shows you how to make a meal from ingredients in boxes and bags.

Squash Skillet

Ingredients:

1 package butternut squash noodles

1 cup frozen edamame

½ cup cooked quinoa

1 cup Deliciou vegan chicken (or your favorite vegan chicken brand)

¼-½ cup of water or veggie stock to reconstitute protein

1 tablespoon veggie oil

2 teaspoons chipotle in adobo sauce

2 tablespoons Chopped onions or more if you like

1 teaspoon Chopped \garlic

1 teaspoon Your favorite taco seasoning

Lemon juice from half a lemon

Olive oil

¼ cup Veggie stock

Parmesan

Directions:

To start add the water to the Delicious chicken if using and let sit until fully absorbed about 10-15 min.

For the quinoa, you can purchase already cooked in the frozen section of your favorite grocery store or cook according to package directions.

For the butternut squash, heat an oven to 375 degrees, season with taco seasoning and olive oil and transfer to a baking sheet, and place in the oven for 15 or so minutes or until noodles are tender but not super soft.

Once the Deliceu has set add the onions, chipotle, garlic, and seasoning. Mix together and form meatballs if you like or cook as ground chicken.

Heat a nonstick pan to medium-high and add some olive oil, add in your ground protein, and cook for about 2 minutes, then add edamame. Continue to sauté until protein and edamame start to brown and become fragrant.

Add the quinoa and some veggie stock, simmer for another minute or two taste for salt and pepper.