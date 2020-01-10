These vegan nachos are the perfect game day snack

Trust us when we say you won't miss the meat.

SEATTLE — If you're already thinking about what you're going to eat while watching the Seahawks play on Sunday Chef Makini Howell of Plum Bistro has a suggestion that pairs perfectly with the game.



Hungry Vegan Nachos with Avocado Crema

Toppings

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

1 ripe Roma tomato seeded, cut into 1/4-inch dice (about 2 cups)

½ -1 ripe avocados, halved, pitted diced in the skin then scrape into a bowl

¼ small yellow onion, cut into 1/4-inch dice (about 1/2 cup)

Protein

2 tablespoons canola oil

½ small yellow onion, cut into 1/2-inch dice (about 1 cup)

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ Ground plant meat (such as Beyond Meat)

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ cup veg stock

1 teaspoon vegan Worcestershire sauce

Avocado Crema

Assembly:

5-6 oz good-quality tortilla chips or fry your leftover tortillas

2 ounces Cheddar cheese, grated

2 ounces Monterey Jack (or your favorite) cheese, grated

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and place a rack on the second-to-top position. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil leaving a 2-inch overhang on each side. Set aside.

2. DIce separately tomatoes, onions, avocado and cilantro and set aside

3. For the avocado crema, add half avocado, ½ cup vegan mayo, juice of one lime, salt to taste,

1-2 tablespoons cilantro roughly chopped, half a jalapeno seeded, pinch garlic powder.

Combine all ingredients in a small food processor and blend until smooth

4. For the plant meat: Heat the canola oil in a large straight-sided skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the onions and cook until lightly browned and starting to soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the plant meat, sprinkle with salt and black pepper and cook, stirring, until starting to brown, 2 to 3 minutes.

5. Stir in the chili powder, ground cumin, and smoked paprika cook for 1 minute. Pour in the veg stock and Worcestershire and continue cooking until the stock has reduced by half and the plant meat is cooked through 3 to 4 minutes. Turn off the heat and cover with a lid to keep warm while you prepare the cheesy tortilla chips.

6. For assembly: Spread the tortilla chips onto the prepared baking sheet in a single layer, allowing some overlap. Scatter the vegan Cheddar and Monterey Jack evenly on top and bake until the cheese is melted and the chips are warmed through, 2 to 3 minutes.