These vegan nachos are the perfect game day snack

SEATTLE — If you're already thinking about what you're going to eat while watching the Seahawks play on Sunday Chef Makini Howell of Plum Bistro has a suggestion that pairs perfectly with the game.
Hungry Vegan Nachos with Avocado Crema
Toppings
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves, roughly chopped
1 ripe Roma tomato seeded, cut into 1/4-inch dice (about 2 cups)
½ -1 ripe avocados, halved, pitted diced in the skin then scrape into a bowl
¼ small yellow onion, cut into 1/4-inch dice (about 1/2 cup)
Protein
2 tablespoons canola oil
½ small yellow onion, cut into 1/2-inch dice (about 1 cup)
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ Ground plant meat (such as Beyond Meat)
½ teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
½ cup veg stock
1 teaspoon vegan Worcestershire sauce
Avocado Crema
Assembly:
5-6 oz good-quality tortilla chips or fry your leftover tortillas
2 ounces Cheddar cheese, grated
2 ounces Monterey Jack (or your favorite) cheese, grated
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and place a rack on the second-to-top position. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil leaving a 2-inch overhang on each side. Set aside.
2. DIce separately tomatoes, onions, avocado and cilantro and set aside
3. For the avocado crema, add half avocado, ½ cup vegan mayo, juice of one lime, salt to taste,
1-2 tablespoons cilantro roughly chopped, half a jalapeno seeded, pinch garlic powder.
Combine all ingredients in a small food processor and blend until smooth
4. For the plant meat: Heat the canola oil in a large straight-sided skillet over medium-high heat.
Add the onions and cook until lightly browned and starting to soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the plant meat, sprinkle with salt and black pepper and cook, stirring, until starting to brown, 2 to 3 minutes.
5. Stir in the chili powder, ground cumin, and smoked paprika cook for 1 minute. Pour in the veg stock and Worcestershire and continue cooking until the stock has reduced by half and the plant meat is cooked through 3 to 4 minutes. Turn off the heat and cover with a lid to keep warm while you prepare the cheesy tortilla chips.
6. For assembly: Spread the tortilla chips onto the prepared baking sheet in a single layer, allowing some overlap. Scatter the vegan Cheddar and Monterey Jack evenly on top and bake until the cheese is melted and the chips are warmed through, 2 to 3 minutes.
7. Spoon the warm plant meat mixture evenly over the chips using a slotted spoon. Top with diced tomatoes onion. Dollop avocado crema and top with cilantro. The nachos can be served directly on the baking sheet, or you can lift the foil onto a large platter.
