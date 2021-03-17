Lucky You! Have an Irish afternoon with a delicious lunch & cocktail

The Tall Chef SODO Kitchen offers delicious takeout with Irish favorites like pot pies, soda breads and more. Chef Jack Rogers whips up food & drinks. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Happy St. Patrick's Day! You're in luck if you've been craving traditional Irish food and drink. Jack Rogers of The Tall Chef in SODO is offering an Irish Afternoon feast for take-out and delivery thru March 20th. Plus he has delicious offerings all the other days.

He made traditional soda bread with guest host Brooke Fox and mixed up an easy and delicious cocktail that you can buy and mix up yourself.

Irish Soda Bread recipe:

1.5 cups buttermilk

1 egg

4.25 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

5 tablespoons butter

- Optional ingredients:

- Add 2 tablespoons chopped scallions greens and 1 tablespoon chopped rosemary

- OR Add 1 tablespoon of poppy seeds, caraway seeds, and chia seeds

- OR add 1/4 cup extra sugar, plus 1 cup mixed dried fruit rehydrated and then drained in 1C of hot water (sultanas, raisins, raisins etc.)

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix buttermilk, melted butter, and one whisked egg.

In a second bowl sift together the flour, salt, baking soda and sugar. Add the optional flavourful ingredients and mix.

Make a well in the middle of the flour mix, and pour in the wet mixed ingredients. Using a fork, gently mix the flour into the wet mix until it is roughly mixed.

With your hands, hug the mixture together to form a rough ball. It should be quite rustic looking - not overly smooth as over-working the dough will lead to a tough bread.

Glaze the top with milk, cut an X in the top, and bake at 400F for 40-45minutes. If making into smaller sized loafs / rolls, reduce baking time accordingly.

Irish coffee Cascade recipe (Courtesy of Andy McClellan):

1.5oz Jameson Cold Brew infused whiskey (or other Irish whiskey)

0.5oz Irish cream

0.5oz heavy cream

0.5oz Demerara simple syrup

6oz Seattle Strong Bold cold brew coffee

Shake all ingredients except the cold brew with ice. Pour cold brew over ice in a tall glass. Slowly strain the whiskey mixture into the cold brew.

Tipperary Cocktail recipe

1.5oz Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey

1oz sweet vermouth

0.5oz Boomsma Cloosterbitter OR Green Chartreuse

2 dashes Angostura bittes

Garnish: Twist of orange peel

Shake all ingredients over ice; strain into a chilled martini glass or a crystal coupe glass. Bend the orange peel above the glass to release the orange oils, then drop it in to garnish.