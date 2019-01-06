Editor's note: The video above was originally published in December 2018.

Los Hernandez, LLC is recalling around 9,090 pounds of chicken and pork tamales that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) announced the recall on Friday.

The tamales were produced from December 3, 2018, through February 7, 2019, and shipped to Los Hernandez Tamales Restaurant in Union Gap, Washington. They include:

30-lb. boxes of “Los Hernandez Authentic Pork TAMALES Hand Made.”

30-lb. boxes of “Los Hernandez Authentic Chicken TAMALES Hand Made.”

The products may have been individually wrapped and sold to customers between December 2019 and May 1, 2019.

There are no specific identifying labels for customers who may have purchased and carried out the tamales from the restaurant. FSIS said some customers may have the recalled product in their freezer.

Customers with the recalled tamales in their freezer are urged not to eat them and should throw them away or return the product to where they were purchased.

