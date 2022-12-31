Longtime Seattle family restaurant shares recipe for NYE parties

If you are still deciding what to prepare for at-home New Year's Eve celebrations, Duke's Seafood and Dockside at Duke's has a recommendation.

SEATTLE — This year marks the first time the Space Needle will welcome back in-person crowds since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Recent changes in pandemic guidelines have also prompted more people to host their own in-person New Year's Eve gatherings.

To help people get ready for the big night, Dockside at Duke's had their executive chef, Amanda Herrera, stop by KING 5 with a demonstration of how to make an "Alaska Kodiak Island Halibut and Leek Tart" appetizer. Herrera said it's "perfect" for NYE parties.

Duke’s Seafood has been a popular Seattle spot for more than 45 years but has made changes along the way by focusing on sustainable food and raising awareness for the urgent need for salmon restoration.

It was founded by Duke Moscrip in 1977 and is still family-owned and operated with a collection of seven restaurants in the Puget Sound area.

In 2019, Duke’s Seafood launched Dockside at Duke’s, a special event space on the lower level of the Duke’s South Lake Union location.

Dockside at Duke's has hosted events with an indoor and dockside patio including meetings, corporate events, weddings, fundraisers, and family celebrations.

Alaska Kodiak Island Halibut and Leek Tart

By Amanda Herrera, Executive Chef, Dockside at Duke’s

Ingredients:

10 ounces Alaska halibut – cooked and chilled

½ cup caramelized onion aioli (recipe to follow)

¼ cup scallions - use on the green portion and finely slice

1 lemon - zested

Chives - cut into ½ pieces to garnish tart

15 each mini phyllo cup

Salt and pepper to taste

For the halibut:

There are a few different ways to cook the halibut: steam, poach, sear, bake, or even grill. This is a great recipe to make with leftover fish you may have from a previous meal. The cooking method is up to you, but for this recipe, the fish must be cold.

To bake: cut halibut into 1-inch cubes. Toss halibut in olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Bake in the oven at 375 for nine minutes, until transparency is lost. Cool in refrigerator.

For the caramelized leek aioli:

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 large leeks or 6 small leeks, white and light green portions, rinsed well and chopped

4 garlic cloves

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper- to taste

1 egg and 1 egg yolk

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

Juice of 1 lemon

To make the aioli:

1. In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, warm the olive oil. Add the leeks and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften and caramelize. About 8 minutes.

2. Remove leeks from the heat and set aside in a bowl to cool.

3. In a food processor, combine the lemon juice, Dijon, garlic, egg and egg yolk and pulse to combine. With the machine running, slowly add a few drops of the canola oil, then follow with a slow and steady stream of oil. Continue to blend until thoroughly combined and thickened. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the leek mixture.

To assemble the Tart:

1. In a mixing bowl, flake apart the halibut.

2. Add in the leek aioli and mix together to coat and combine.

3. Mix in the sliced scallions and lemon zest.

4. Taste the mixture and see if it needs any more salt, pepper or aioli.

5. Take the phyllo tart out of the package and spoon in the halibut salad.