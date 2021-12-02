Memorable recipes, Lady Gaga Oreos and cooking fails - Hot Topics

SEATTLE — With Valentine's Day right around the corner, today's round of Hot Topics centers around the one thing we'll always love: DELICIOUS FOOD! Amity is joined by a few foodies to discuss all things yummy.
Topics:
- Which foods or recipes have particularly fond memories for you?
- Lady Gaga Oreos are A THING. And they're selling out everywhere! What do we think? Is this amazing, weird, or a brilliant marketing scheme?
- What are your biggest cooking fails?
- Do you have a favorite recipe you can make from memory?
- What is your favorite controversial food?
Guests:
- Linda Miller Nicholson, Salty Seattle Creator
- Lauren Ko, Loko Kitchen Creator
- Joseph Suttner, New Day Producer
Segment Producer Joseph Suttner.