Food

Memorable recipes, Lady Gaga Oreos and cooking fails - Hot Topics

Lauren Ko of Loko Kitchen, Linda Miller Nicholson of Salty Seattle, and Producer Joseph Suttner chat with Amity about the most delicious way to someone's heart
SEATTLE — With Valentine's Day right around the corner, today's round of Hot Topics centers around the one thing we'll always love: DELICIOUS FOOD! Amity is joined by a few foodies to discuss all things yummy.

Topics:

  • Which foods or recipes have particularly fond memories for you?
  • Lady Gaga Oreos are A THING. And they're selling out everywhere! What do we think? Is this amazing, weird, or a brilliant marketing scheme?
  • What are your biggest cooking fails?
  • Do you have a favorite recipe you can make from memory?
  • What is your favorite controversial food?

Guests:

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.   