Lemony Asparagus Pesto Fettuccine

By Chef Maikini Howell

INGREDIENTS

● 8 oz. pasta, uncooked

● 1 bunch asparagus (about 1 lb.)

● 3 handfuls baby spinach

● 6 oz pesto (store-bought is fine)

● ½ cup Veggie stock

● 2 tablespoons capers

● 2 Tbsp earth balance butter

● 2 cloves garlic, minced

● 1 lemon

● Salt and Pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.

Once boiling, add the fettuccine noodles and continue to boil until the pasta is tender.

While the pasta is cooking, prepare the asparagus.

Remove the bottom 1/2 to 1-inch of the stems or just the part that is tough and woody. Chop the remaining asparagus into 1-inch pieces.

Add the butter and minced garlic to the skillet with the asparagus and place it over medium heat.

Sauté the asparagus in the butter and garlic for about two minutes more, or until the garlic becomes soft and fragrant.

Add the cooked and drained pasta to the skillet with the sautéed asparagus. Toss the pasta in the skillet until it is combined with the asparagus and coated with garlic butter. Add in spinach, veggie stock, and capers.

Season with a generous pinch of salt and freshly cracked pepper.

Slice lemon in half and squeeze the fresh juice over the pasta, and add the pesto. Toss the pasta until everything is well combined. Taste the pasta and adjust the salt, pepper, or lemon if desired.

