3 wines that make a great gift for others ... or yourself!

Wine tasting with Master of Wine Jennifer Simonetti-Bryan #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Jennifer Simonetti-Bryan is a Master of Wine and she's got 3 recommendations for us to keep on hand for last-minute gifts, or gifts for ourselves!

In addition to a bottle you might consider gifting one of Jennifer's classes or books to help your special someone get to know more about wines from the comfort of home.

For Your Friends: Les Freres Bastard Grenache, Sauvignon, Marsanne, Vin de France 2018, $12

Great value from the south of France (Languedoc-Roussillon)

Made from 3 grapes (50% Grenache Blanc, 30% Sauvignon, 20% Marsanne) commonly found there.

Has a fun label featuring French flags and two friends riding a hippo. Great for an informal holiday gathering.

The brand was originally created by two French friends named Thierry and Guy.

Fresh, medium-bodied, easy-drinking white with notes of white flowers, spice, and orange blossom.

Where to Buy: Stadium Thriftway

For the Boss or In-Laws: Castellare Chianti Classico 2018, $27

Comes from a property located in Tuscany’s Castellina in Chianti, which has become a virtual refuge for wildlife, including many of the birds pictured on their labels.

With each vintage, the Castellare label shows a different bird, symbolizing the estate’s commitment to environmentally sound cultivation. The birds selected for the labels are among the rarest creatures in Chianti, and represent birds threatened by extinction, mostly due to synthetic chemical products and hunting, both of which are forbidden on this property.

Made primarily from the local Sangiovese grape.

Flavors of tart red cherries, tobacco, sunbaked earth, and a hint of cedar spice. On the palate, firm structure and refreshing acidity make it a very versatile food wine.

Pairing ideas: lasagna, ragù sauces, roasted rabbit, or braised veal shank.

Where to Buy: Metropolitan Market & Haggens

For the Neighbors/Fans of Italia: Di Majo Norante Sangiovese Terre degli Osci 2018, Italy $13

Made from 100% Sangiovese in the region of Molise, a small region in south-eastern Italy (along the Adriatic sea between Puglia and Abruzzo)

The historic winery of Di Majo Norante is one of the best known producers in the area, has been growing vines since the 1800s

Fresh aromas of violets and woodland berries.

Dry and mellow on the palate with smooth tannins and lots of ripe fruit, that make for a crowd-pleasing, easy-to-drink red wine

Pairing ideas: antipasti, Bolognese sauces, game, and ripe cheeses.

Where to Buy: Metropolitan Market & Haggens