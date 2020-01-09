It's almost Labor Day and the grilling is easy

Labor Day - or any day - is a great time to grill. Roni Proter, Dinner Reinvented, has easy grilling ideas for appetizers thru dessert. Sponsored by Kroger.

SEATTLE — Labor Day signals the end to summer but if you're in the Pacific Northwest you know the best is yet to come. September weather means extended grilling time.

Lifestyle blogger Roni Proter from Dinner Reinvented has delicious and easy ideas that cover appetizers through dessert!

Recipes and ingredients can be found at Kroger stores like Fred Meyer and QFC.