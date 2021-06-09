Kick off summer early with this simple salad - Makini's Kitchen

x
SEATTLE — No matter what the weather looks like around here, Plum Bistro chef Makini Howell's latest recipe promises a 100% chance of sunshine. She demonstrates her take on a sunshine salad in "Makini's Kitchen."

Sunshine Salad


By Makini Howell

Ingredients: 

  • 1 cup cooked red quinoa
  • ½ cup ¼ inch diced fresh pineapple 
  • ¼ cup grape or cherry tomatoes halved 
  • ½ serrano or jalapeno diced (optional but suggested!)
  • 2-3 sweet peppers sliced 
  • Juice of 1 lemon 
  • 2 tablespoon Olive oil
  • Salt to taste 
  • Chopped fresh herbs (any you like)

Instructions:

Cook a half cup quinoa in 1 cup of water.  Allow to cool place quinoa in a bowl and add in pineapple, tomatoes, hot peppers if using sweet peppers and mix together.  Squeeze lemon juice, olive oil, and salt.  Feel free to add a little more salt than you think you need, the salad should be lemony spicy, and a tad salty.  

