Kick off summer early with this simple salad - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — No matter what the weather looks like around here, Plum Bistro chef Makini Howell's latest recipe promises a 100% chance of sunshine. She demonstrates her take on a sunshine salad in "Makini's Kitchen."
Sunshine Salad
By Makini Howell
Ingredients:
- 1 cup cooked red quinoa
- ½ cup ¼ inch diced fresh pineapple
- ¼ cup grape or cherry tomatoes halved
- ½ serrano or jalapeno diced (optional but suggested!)
- 2-3 sweet peppers sliced
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tablespoon Olive oil
- Salt to taste
- Chopped fresh herbs (any you like)
Instructions:
Cook a half cup quinoa in 1 cup of water. Allow to cool place quinoa in a bowl and add in pineapple, tomatoes, hot peppers if using sweet peppers and mix together. Squeeze lemon juice, olive oil, and salt. Feel free to add a little more salt than you think you need, the salad should be lemony spicy, and a tad salty.
