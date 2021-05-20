Take in the views and the food at Jetty Bar & Grille in Everett

Good food and views await you in Snohomish County. 👀 #k5evening

EVERETT, Wash. — We're always on the lookout for dining spots with a view and we found a great one in Snohomish County: Jetty Bar & Grille.



It's located inside the Hotel Indigo at the Port of Everett. They opened in the fall of 2019 and Chef Andrew Cross leads the culinary team for the restaurant and hotel. He's developed a menu that promises the freshest seafood, with a focus on approachable dishes inspired by the Salish Sea.

Some of their seafood options include Wild Alaskan Cod & Chips that are beer-battered using beer from their marina neighbor Scuttlebutt Brewing. They also make some mean Dungeness Crab Cakes too.



But the most popular item on their menu is the Indigo Burger. It's a half-pound Wagyu patty with crispy bbq pork belly, Tillamook cheddar, caramelized onions and garlic aioli.

The 142-room Hotel Indigo is a central piece of the Port of Everett’s 65-acre Waterfront Place redevelopment, featuring marina views, indoor pool, fitness center and gorgeous event spaces. The hotel is managed by Columbia Hospitality, a Pacific Northwest-based management and consulting team.