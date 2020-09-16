This West Seattle beignet stand has fans around Washington

Jet City Beignet sells their delicious beignets every weekend - and fans are traveling from all around to get a taste. #k5evening

SEATTLE — When Tiffany Silver and Greg Goudy first opened Jet City Beignet in West Seattle, they were a little worried.

"When we started, I was like, are people really going to want beignets?" Goudy asks. "Well, we found out really quickly that Seattle loves beignets, it's really cool."

Seattle loves beignets, and so does Tacoma, Everett, Issaquah, Bellevue, and pretty much every spot in Western Washington...and beyond. Jet City Beignet has become a delicious, Instagrammable, pastry sensation right in the middle of West Seattle.

Jet City Beignet was born from Tiffany and Greg's love of New Orleans - and, of course, their delectable pastries.

"We were like, let's do what Cafe Du Monde did, let's just do beignets and do them very well," Goudy says.

They perfected their beignet recipe over a few months before debuting it to their happy customers. Now, every weekend, people flock from around the Puget Sound to pick up beignets.

You can either pre-order the beginets online - Tiffany recommends doing that as soon as orders open up on Sunday - or you can walk up to grab a box on Saturdays and Sundays. If you pre-order online, you'll be able to pick up their special sauces as well. Each week, Jet City Beignet rotates three sauces that compliment the beignets. Past sauces include lemon curd, cheese cake, strawberry and tiramisu!

While Jet City Beignet is headquartered in West Seattle, they plan to pop-up in various locations in the future. Keep on eye on their social media for details.