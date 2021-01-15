Bold Caribbean flavors are the star of Jerk Shack's Rasta Pasta

Chef Trey Lamont gives us a master class in Jerk and critical instruction of how to make a great roux! Belltown's Jerk Shack is open for takeout & delivery.

SEATTLE — Seattle's Jerk Shack is known for it's bold Caribbean flavors, warm hospitality, and of course, Jerk! It's a key ingredient at Jerk Shack, but it what is it? (Other than someone you knew in college. :P)

Jerk Shack's Trey Lamont gives us all the ins and outs of Jerk and critical instruction on how make a great Roux. He wouldn't disclose his famous Jerk recipe (of course) but welcomes you to give the recipe a try with your own. The Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Rasta Pasta is always on the menu, so we highly suggest ordering takeout from Jerk Shack to give it a try! Delivery is also available via Door Dash or Caviar.

Call in and order over the phone: 206-441-7817. Open 4pm to 9pm, Monday through Friday. Jerk Shack 2510 1st Ave. Seattle, WA 98121

Jerk Shack's Recipe for Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Rasta Pasta

Ingredients

Protein

1-chicken thigh or breast / beyond beef patty.

1cup small shrimp

2oz olive oil

Roux

2oz salted butter

1oz jerk spice

1oz AP flour

Sauce

2 cups heavy cream

2 pinches of cayenne pepper

2 pinches of salt

4 cloves garlic minced (aromatic)

2 sprigs of fresh thyme (aromatic)

1 bell pepper chopped (aromatic)

1/2 white onion chopped (aromatic)

Pasta

1 pack dry pasta of your choice but I find rotini to be best for this.

Directions

Protein

In medium pan heat oil on medium high

And season protein with salt and Jerk spice evenly and sear on each side 6-8 min each side, Or to a eternal temp of 165•

Cook Shrimp in same pan for 2-3 min and set to the side.

Roux

In a large sauce pan, on med-hi heat, add all ingredients and whisk together until it’s the consistency of wet sand. try not to overcook and keep the roux blond. (Don't brown the butter!)

Add all Aromatic items stir then add the rest of the sauce ingredients and stir until creamy and thick.

Pasta

Boil

1 pack of rotini or pasta of choice in a

Large pot of salted water for 5- 7 min you want pasta al dente.

Add pasta with sauce and coat then add shrimp and serve with chicken on top and garnish with chopped parsley.

P.S. Add chopped cooked bacon to sauce and it will make it a little better but it's your choice.