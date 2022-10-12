New Indian restaurant shares holiday drink recipes, menu preview ahead of grand opening

A new restaurant, Mint Progressive Indian, is opening this month in downtown Seattle featuring global ingredients on the dinner menu and in craft cocktails.

SEATTLE — Mint Progressive Indian is planning a late December opening in downtown Seattle at 1103 1st Ave.

Restaurant owners said the restaurant will build upon the "ever-evolving culinary traditions of Indian cuisine."

Menu items will include modern dishes inspired by the culinary techniques and distinct flavors of regions spanning all of India.

The food menu will be complemented by a craft cocktail program, according to Martin Mudlin, Mint's chief bar manager.

Mudlin described Mint as a restaurant like Seattle has never seen before.

Mudlin stopped by the KING 5 studios to share cocktail and mocktail recipes for viewers to try.

"Enchanted" Cocktail

Cocktail by Martin Mudlin, chief bar manager at Mint Progressive Indian

Ingredients:

1.5 oz - Vodka

.5 oz - Rosemary/Thyme Syrup

.75 oz - Cranberry Juice

.5 oz - Lime Juice

Directions:

Shake vigorously and strain into stemware glass. Top off with Elderflower Tonic. Garnish with scorched rosemary for the smell.

Mocktail version:

Ingredients:

1.5 oz - Seedlip NA - Garden Expression

.5 oz - Rosemary/Thyme Syrup

.75 oz - Cranberry Juice

.5 oz - Lime Juice

Directions: