Coffee lovers rejoice! Rae Friis of ARMOMMY provided the Kin Community with this recipe a sweet treat to dress up the occasional hot or iced coffee break. It's amazing over ice cream as well, and the delicious salted caramel syrup makes a lovely gift when presented in a glass storage jar.

SALTED CARAMEL SYRUP

INGREDIENTS FOR FOUR SERVINGS

1/2 cup sugar

3 tablespoons salted butter

1/4 cup heavy cream

SALTED CARAMEL COFFEE

INGREDIENTS PER CUP

3/4 cup coffee or 1 shot of espresso

1 1/2 tablespoons caramel sauce

1/2 cup milk, cold

Handful of ice cubes

Whipped cream, to top (optional)

Extra caramel sauce, to drizzle

Sea salt, to sprinkle on top

DIRECTIONS

To make caramel sauce, cook sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir occasionally with a spatula until it turns a deep amber and is syrupy. Add the butter and stir until melted.

Carefully add the heavy cream (it will bubble) and whisk until the caramel is smooth. Remove from heat & let cool. Refrigerate extra syrup.

To make coffee, place caramel sauce in mug & add coffee, stirring to combine. Then add cold milk. Top with whip cream and garnish with a drizzle of caramel and sprinkle of sea salt.

