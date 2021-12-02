How to make a heart-shaped cake ❤🍰

SEATTLE — It's the season of love! And what better way to show your partner how much you love them than through sweets?!

Seattle Sweetside Bakery is known for their custom cakes and over the top designs, but also their holiday specials. This Valentine's Day, they're offering the Chocolate Heartbreaker, which, contrary to what the name implies, is a super fun way to show off your love! Owner Kara Burfeind joined us to demonstrate how the goodie works and an easy recipe for a heart-shaped cake that anyone can make.