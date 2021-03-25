How to eat your veggies for breakfast - Makini's Kitchen

People usually eat their veggies at dinner time. But our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro says they're great for breakfast too. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.
Springtime Scramble w/ Asparagus & Farro
By Makini Howell
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup Vegan egg-like Simply Eggless or Just Egg
- 1 cup uncooked farro, rinsed
- Herb oil
- 1 small bunch Asparagus
- 2-3 pieces Rainbow Chard
- Sliced Wheat bread
- 1 tablespoon Parmesan (optional)
- Garlic powder (optional)
- Fresh herb oil
- 2 cups olive and veggie oil blend
- 1 shallot minced
- 2-3 cloves garlic smashed
- ½ cup fresh parsley chopped
- ½ cup fresh thyme pulled from stem
- ½ cup fresh oregano chopped
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cook the farro: Fill a medium pot half full of water or your favorite veggie stock and bring to a boil. Add the farro, reduce the heat and simmer until the farro is tender, chewy, but still has an al dente bite - 15 to 20 minutes for pearled farro; 20 to 30 minutes for semi-pearled farro; up to 40 minutes for whole farro. I am using whole.
- Drain, then spread onto a large plate or sheet pan to cool and dry for 20 minutes. This keeps it from continuing to steam which makes it mushy.
- Make the herb oil by mixing all ingredients together
- Generously drizzle herb oil over farro like a light dressing
- Once your herb oil and farro are ready, store them in the fridge in an airtight container for later use
- Scramble your egg and cook your veggies and make your toast
- Start by adding a tiny bit of oil to a non-stick pan and toss veggies until bright green, season with salt pepper, and garlic powder if desired, remove from pan and keep warm in an oven or cover with a top.
- Toast your bread
- Using the same nonstick pan with the tiniest bit of oil add your egg scramble until your desired dryness, I like dry scrambled egg. Sprinkle veggies or egg with parmesan cheese if using
- Once the toast is done serve it all together.
