x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Food

How to eat your veggies for breakfast - Makini's Kitchen

You'll have energy all day when you start it with this dish. #k5evening
Credit: KING 5 Evening

People usually eat their veggies at dinner time. But our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro says they're great for breakfast too. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.

Credit: KING 5 Evening

Springtime Scramble w/ Asparagus & Farro

By Makini Howell

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup Vegan egg-like Simply Eggless or Just Egg
  • 1 cup uncooked farro, rinsed
  • Herb oil
  • 1 small bunch Asparagus
  • 2-3 pieces Rainbow Chard
  • Sliced Wheat bread
  • 1 tablespoon Parmesan (optional)
  • Garlic powder (optional)
  • Fresh herb oil
    • 2 cups olive and veggie oil blend
    • 1 shallot minced
    • 2-3 cloves garlic smashed
    • ½ cup fresh parsley chopped
    • ½ cup fresh thyme pulled from stem
    • ½ cup fresh oregano chopped

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Cook the farro: Fill a medium pot half full of water or your favorite veggie stock and bring to a boil. Add the farro, reduce the heat and simmer until the farro is tender, chewy, but still has an al dente bite - 15 to 20 minutes for pearled farro; 20 to 30 minutes for semi-pearled farro; up to 40 minutes for whole farro. I am using whole.
  2. Drain, then spread onto a large plate or sheet pan to cool and dry for 20 minutes. This keeps it from continuing to steam which makes it mushy.
  3. Make the herb oil by mixing all ingredients together 
  4. Generously drizzle herb oil over farro like a light dressing
  5. Once your herb oil and farro are ready, store them in the fridge in an airtight container for later use
  6. Scramble your egg and cook your veggies and make your toast
  7. Start by adding a tiny bit of oil to a non-stick pan and toss veggies until bright green, season with salt pepper, and garlic powder if desired, remove from pan and keep warm in an oven or cover with a top.
  8. Toast your bread
  9. Using the same nonstick pan with the tiniest bit of oil add your egg scramble until your desired dryness, I like dry scrambled egg. Sprinkle veggies or egg with parmesan cheese if using
  10. Once the toast is done serve it all together.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.