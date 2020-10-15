Start your day with a bowl of Chef Tom Douglas' homemade granola

Store-bought granola is fine but there's nothing like homemade.

If you're looking for a healthy and tasty way to start your day Chef Tom Douglas shows you how to do both in one dish. He joined us from his Hot Stove Society kitchen.

Tom has restarted his cooking classes at Hot Stove. All the lessons are virtual. A complete list of upcoming classes can be found here.

DAHLIA BAKERY GRANOLA

From The Dahlia Bakery Cookbook by Tom Douglas & Shelley Lance

Makes about 10 cups

Ingredients:

Vegetable spray for greasing the baking sheets

3 cups rolled oats

½ cup steel-cut oats

½ cup shredded sweetened coconut

½ cup chopped toasted hazelnuts

¼ cup sesame seeds

½ cup honey

¼ cup packed brown sugar

¼ cup pure maple syrup

¼ cup canola oil

¼ cup orange juice

¼ cup sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup dried apricots, cut into ¼-inch dice

½ cup dried cherries

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray two 18-by-13-inch baking sheets with vegetable oil spray and set aside.

Combine the rolled and steel-cut oats, coconut, hazelnuts, and sesame seeds in a large bowl and set aside. In another bowl, combine the honey, brown sugar, maple syrup, oil, orange juice, sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla and whisk until well combined. Pour the honey-liquid mixture over the dry ingredients and toss with a rubber spatula to coat everything evenly.

Divide the granola between the prepared pans, spreading it evenly. Bake until deep golden brown, 50 to 60 minutes, stirring with a wooden spoon or heatproof silicone spatula every 15 to 20 minutes so the granola browns evenly. Remove the baking sheets from the oven and set them on wire racks to cool. (The granola will seem wet when you take it from the oven but will crisp up as it cools.)