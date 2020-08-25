Heirloom tomatoes have the starring role in this summer salad

Heirloom Tomato Fattoush Salad from The Little Ferraro Kitchen features late summer tomatoes plus crunchy homemade pita chips. #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — Summer tomatoes are the best and perfect for warm, no-cook nights.

Samantha Ferraro, author of The Weeknight Mediterranean Kitchen and website, The Little Ferraro Kitchen has created a summer salad that's easy to make and puts heirloom tomatoes as the star of the dish.

In addition to the Heirloom Tomato Fattoush Salad, she recommends her gazpacho for those warm nights as well as roasted tomato pasta and salads that really take advantage of the summer tomato bounty.

Heirloom Tomato Fattoush Salad

Author: Samantha Ferraro, The Little Ferraro Kitchen

Servings: 2 large salads

Ingredients:

Pita Chips

2 pita breads cut into 8 triangles each

2 tsp za'atar

olive oil

Pomegranate Vinaigrette

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tsp pomegranate molasses

1/2 lemon juiced

1 tsp za'atar

1 Tb apple cider vinegar (or light vinegar)

Salt and pepper to taste

Salad

2 lbs of heirlooms tomatoes cut into 1/2 inch chunks

1 Persian cucumber chopped into 1/2 inch chunks

Few sprigs of fresh parsley, roughly chopped

Few leaves of fresh mint, roughly chopped

Yogurt Sauce (optional)

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

Few sprigs of fresh dill chopped

1/2 lemon juiced

Drizzle of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and place pita bread triangles on a baking sheet.

Drizzle bread with olive oil and sprinkle za'atar all over and bake for about 10-12 minutes until crispy.

Remove from the oven and let cool.

For the vinaigrette, whisk together all the dressing ingredients and set aside.

To make the yogurt sauce, add all the sauce ingredients in a bowl and mix to combine. (this is an extra optional sauce, delicious with and without)

To a large bowl, add heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, and herbs.

Roughly break up toasted pita chips and add to the salad along with a good drizzle of vinaigrette.

Toss to combine and serve.

If using, dollop on the yogurt sauce.

Samantha also shared her recipe for Yellow Tomato Gazpacho