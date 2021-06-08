This hearty salad is perfect for summer and easily customizable

If you're looking for a hearty salad perfect for lunch or a snack, this recipe can be made in minutes and requires no cooking. Because it's not lettuce-based, it is ideal for making ahead and storing in the refrigerator, so you always have a health-boosting, filling meal option on hand.
Registered dietitian Ginger Hultin of Champagne Nutrition joins New Day NW to demo a chickpea and avocado salad from her book "How To Eat To Beat Disease Cookbook." This is a high protein, high fiber, vegan-friendly salad that's quick for meal prep and makes great leftovers.
Chickpea and Avocado Salad
Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free, Nut-Free, Soy-Free, Vegan
SERVES: 4
PREP TIME:10 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 small red onion, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- Grated zest of 1 lime
- Juice of 4 limes
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 tablespoons chopped scallions, green and white parts
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled, and diced
DIRECTIONS: In a medium mixing bowl, combine the chickpeas, onion, garlic, lime zest, lime juice, cilantro, scallions, and salt. Mix well. Just before serving, fold the avocado gently into the salad. Store covered in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to four days.
PER SERVING: Calories: 267; Total fat: 11g; Saturated fat: 2g; Protein: 10g; Total carbohydrates: 37g; Fiber: 12g; Sugar: 8g; Cholesterol: Og
VARIATION: You could make this salad with other types of beans, though chickpeas are ideal because of their firm texture. Feel free to use spices, like 1/4 teaspoon cayenne or chili powder, or even add a diced jalapeno for a spicier flavor.
