Need a new lunch idea for the little ones? Here's a healthy kid-friendly favorite - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — With most kids home from school that means they're also home for lunch.
if you're running out of ideas on what to feed them, plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a meal for you.
Crunchy Kiddie Cauliflower
By Makini Howell
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes
Servings: 8 servings
Panko Cauliflower Ingredients:
- 1 cup panko
- 1 cup ap flour
- 2 teaspoons sea salt split
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- 1 head of cauliflower.
- 2 cups vegan buttermilk
Directions:
- Wash cauliflower and pat dry. Cut into bite-size pieces.
- Add panko and salt to a bowl.
- Add AP flour garlic, salt, pepper, and onion powder
- Add milk to another bowl
- Toss cauliflower into the egg and fully coat it
- Toss egg coated cauliflower in AP mixture
- Put the cauliflower back into the milk and coat once more
- Toss cauliflower into the panko and toss until coated.
- Place on a sheet tray so that they're not touching.
- Repeat process with all the cauliflower.
- Once cauliflower is coated deep fry until golden brown, remove from fryer and toss into hot general sauce
Vegan Buttermilk Ingredients:
- 2 cups of soy milk
- 1 tablespoon any vinegar
Directions:
- Whisk vinegar and soy milk together until thickens to the texture of buttermilk
