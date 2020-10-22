x
Need a new lunch idea for the little ones? Here's a healthy kid-friendly favorite - Makini's Kitchen

It's a great way to sneak in veggies too.

SEATTLE — With most kids home from school that means they're also home for lunch.
if you're running out of ideas on what to feed them, plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a meal for you.

Crunchy Kiddie Cauliflower

By Makini Howell

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Servings: 8 servings

Panko Cauliflower Ingredients:

  • 1 cup panko
  • 1 cup ap flour
  • 2 teaspoons sea salt split
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 head of cauliflower.
  • 2 cups vegan buttermilk

Directions:

  • Wash cauliflower and pat dry. Cut into bite-size pieces.
  • Add panko and salt to a bowl.
  • Add AP flour garlic, salt, pepper, and onion powder
  • Add milk to another bowl
  • Toss cauliflower into the egg and fully coat it
  • Toss egg coated cauliflower in AP mixture
  • Put the cauliflower back into the milk and coat once more
  • Toss cauliflower into the panko and toss until coated.
  • Place on a sheet tray so that they're not touching.
  • Repeat process with all the cauliflower.
  • Once cauliflower is coated deep fry until golden brown, remove from fryer and toss into hot general sauce

Vegan Buttermilk Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of soy milk
  • 1 tablespoon any vinegar

Directions:

  • Whisk vinegar and soy milk together until thickens to the texture of buttermilk

