Halloween "Candy Charcuterie Boards" are delightful and delicious

Norene Cox from partypinching.com shows us tricks to make treats. Spooky Pudding Cups and Meringue Ghosts make this party platter a fun project to do with the kids.

SEATTLE — Few people can take an ordinary sweet treat and turn it into an incredible confection like Norene Cox from Party Pinching, a website dedicated to providing budget-friendly party ideas, cute food inspiration, and fun & easy crafts.

Norene's new cookbook inspired by the Hallmark Channel's TV series "When Calls the Heart" will be released November 3rd. Purchase or pre-order at partypinching.com. About the Book: "I have poured my heart into creating each and every one of these recipes inspired by the amazing Hallmark Channel’s television series, “WHEN CALLS THE HEART”!

Fabulous dessert recipes to follow along with every season of the show, like Jack’s Mountie cookies, Abigail’s scones, Bill’s Figgy Pudding, Elizabeth’s Elegant Apple Dumplings, Rosemary’s Cherry Chocolate Cake and so much more! Over 50 desserts with full color pictures on every page, this book is an absolute must for any “Heartie”!"