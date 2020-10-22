Fall is in the air and so is Halloween! Food and lifestyle expert, Parker Wallace joins us with festive ideas for the whole family. Sponsored by Parker's Plate.

SEATTLE — Fall is in the air and so is Halloween! If you’re feeling haunted by indecision on the best sips and sweets, you’re in luck! Food and lifestyle expert, Parker Wallace joins us from her kitchen-- with a spooktacular spread of delicious ideas!

Cupcake LightHearted Wine: Whether you’re celebrating with friends on a zoom happy hour or hosting a socially distant soiree, don’t be scared by boo-zy calories! Cupcake Lighthearted is my go to-- it is the first of its kind--- only 80 calories, less than 1 gram of sugar per serving and it’s 8% alcohol by volume, so it’s pretty much the perfect wine to sip during Halloween and really for any occasion! It actually has fewer calories than leading hard seltzers-- but, you don’t lose any of the flavor. CupcakeLightHearted.com

Stuffed Puffs: Halloween may look a little different this year - and so do your marshmallows! Stuffed Puffs have a delish collection of spooky characters. You can choose a chocolate stuffed marshmallow treat wrapped like a Frankenstein, a mummy, a vampire or a pumpkin. They’re perfectly portioned for family style gatherings at home! Add them to your candy cauldron! StuffedPuffs.com

For more festive ideas you can find Parker on social @parkersplate and more delicious recipes on parkersplate.com