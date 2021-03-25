Virtual cooking lessons from Western Washington's best chefs!

The beloved FareStart tradition "Guest Chef Night" returns with an at-home twist. #k5evening

A much-loved Seattle culinary tradition is about to return, and for now, FareStart is cooking up something different.

“We are so excited!” Chef Wayne Johnson, FareStart’s Executive Chef, exclaimed.

FareStart helps people with barriers to employment get the training necessary to find jobs in the restaurant industry.

On Guest Chef Nights, students prepare a multi-course meal with the help of well-known Northwest chefs. Volunteers from local businesses wait the tables. And after dessert - students graduate from the program. It’s a meaningful evening out and at $34.95, one of the best gourmet meal deals in Seattle.

FareStart restaurant hosted its last in-house Guest Chef Night on March 5, 2020. Right before the pandemic shut everything down.

Now this place makes meals for people impacted by COVID. They’ve made more than 2.5 million since the pandemic began.

And this week FareStart is bringing back Guest Chef Night with an at-home flavor.

Chefs like Brendan McGill and Eduardo Jordan, Rachel Yang and Melissa Miranda will come into your kitchen - virtually - to demonstrate the tricks of their trade.

“You know our community chefs were so excited when I reached out and said what we're doing, they were supportive all the way around,” said Johnson.

Chef Kristi Brown - owner of Communion Restaurant and Bar - will be teaching knife skills in the first session along with Seattle Central College’s Chef Instructor, Chef Varin Keokitvon. Registration is still open for this March 25 class.

And she's happy to share her secrets to help FareStart.

"I just love the mission - I believe in food and I believe people deserve all the chances that they need,” said Brown.

Guest Chef Night at Home is completely free. Donations are welcome, of course.