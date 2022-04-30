Grocery workers approve new union contract; increases wages

SEATTLE — The union representing 25,000 grocery employees in Puget Sound voted to ratify their contract, bringing many workers higher wages and increased funding to health care and pension plans.



Union members with United Food and Commercial Workers 3000 will see wage increases of $4 to $9 an hour for the most veteran workers during the term of the agreement. The contract eliminates lower pay scales in certain departments like deli, bakery, fuel, and e-commerce and includes a "stronger ability of store-level safety committees to address serious safety issues, beyond just COVID protections," according to a UFCW news release.



Sam Dancy, a front-end supervisor for the QFC store in West Seattle's Westwood Village, is also a shop steward for the union and helped negotiate the terms of the contract.



"A lot of people realized that they've been doing a lot of hard work but they've been getting paid less, so what it did, it opened the eyes to these people who realized that look - we deserve more," Dancy said.



Their union contract comes as workers for America's biggest corporations make moves to unionize, including Amazon workers in New York. In Seattle, Starbucks employees in Capitol Hill voted to unionize in March.



"I think that it's kind of setting the landscape for a lot of people," Dancy said.



The contract approval comes as QFC and Fred Meyer held one of their biggest hiring events of the year.