Gracia is a taste of Mexico in old Ballard

Chef Chester Gerl honors traditional techniques and ingredients

SEATTLE — Chef/Owner Chester Gerl named his restaurant Gracia Cocina Mexicana after his mother, Grace. He’s been creating cool Mexican dishes in Ballard for 5 years, prior to that he helmed Matt’s in the Market, then helped open Rosie’s – a popular Mexican restaurant in New York’s East Village. Gracia’s menu features many central and southern Mexican dishes and the restaurant was also recently named one of the top 11 tequila/mezcal bars in the country by the website justluxe.com

The Queso Fundido is made with vegetarian chorizo and handmade soft corn tortillas.

Entrees they tried: Pulpo a la Macha - Spanish octopus, focaccia bread from a nearby pizzeria, salsa macha aioli and charred spring onions.

Also Seafood Tostadas, with a crispy corn tortilla, shrimp (sustainable and from Mexico) or Dungeness crab, guacamole, chiles, tomato, and pickled onion. Hot sauces are house-made, you can actually pick up bottles to take home, and Happy Hour is weekdays from 3 to 5 pm with the house Margarita for $9 and Tecate Tall Boys for $4.