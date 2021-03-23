Garlic chili chicken donuts? They're real, and they're delicious!

Zuri's Donutz in Lynnwood features an ever-changing menu of unique flavors and glazes. #k5evening

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A baker in Lynnwood is redefining the common donut.



Davis Vincent creates twists on old classics with his inventive menu, which includes flavors like vanilla maple blueberry, Bailey's, mimosa, rich java, lavender, taro and horchata.

He rotates the menu at his small shop, Zuri’s Donutz, every week.



"You never know what you're going to get. Every day is different,” he said. "You come in the donut shop, you get to experience something, you get to feel something. I want you to see something you've never seen, I want you to taste things that you've never tasted."



To that end, Vincent uses fresh and organic ingredients, all-natural coloring, and bakes the donuts to a slight crisp.



His most inventive options include red dragon fruit, chicken and waffles, and garlic chili chicken - a chicken-flavored donut dipped in spicy chili sauce.



“I call it the Game Changer,” he said. "You're looking at the donut and you're like, 'What is this,' then you taste it and you're like, 'Wait a minute!'"

A Navy veteran, Vincent knows about service and strives for high marks. He's also a one-man band who does all the baking, manages the business and runs the counter.



But, he isn't the boss.



That title belongs to his 2-year-old daughter Zuri.