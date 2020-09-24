People can't resist the $27 sandwich at a new Fremont restaurant

The Dungeness Crab Roll at Local Tide sells out every weekend. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Fresh seafood from the Pacific Northwest is showcased in sandwiches at a new Fremont restaurant.

Local Tide features a menu of small bites, sandwiches and salads created by chef and owner Victor Steinbrueck.

"Food is always going to be something that's communal and brings people together and at the end of the day, that's why I think I started cooking and enjoy it so much,” he said.

For Steinbrueck, there's no better food than the kind that comes from the sea - especially the kind sold at Pike Place Market.



"Pike Place is kind of home to me. I actually went to daycare there, my family owns a couple of shops,” he said.



His grandfather is also credited with preserving the Market, so it made sense that his first pop-ups were there.



This brick-and-mortar location of Local Tide on North 36th Street is his dream realized.

"I wanted to create a space that's for the community and is a welcoming place that people feel comfortable coming to,” he said.



The menu includes a $27 Dungeness crab roll that’s already legendary. It’s filled with fresh crab from Anacortes and is a labor of love to make. Each crab is cooked and hand-shelled in-house.



"We crack it by hand, and that's really the name of the game. Fresh crab - we don't mask it with much, we have a house mayo that we add, some lemon, and some chives,” Steinbrueck said.



The roll is only offered Friday through Sunday and people line up to buy it. One day, it sold out in 24 minutes.



The menu also has less expensive temptations, like shrimp toast. It’s a $9 bar bite made up of shrimp and white bread, fried up with sesame seeds and served with a side of sweet mayo and cabbage.



Local Tide also has drinks on hand for outdoor dining or to-go service.

