Former KING 5 anchor authors Korean cookbook for kids and hosts Seattle events

Former KING 5 anchor Michelle Li authored "A Very Asian Guide to Korean Food" and will host two events in Seattle on Oct. 23.

SEATTLE — It's been a whirlwind of a year for Michelle Li. The former KING 5 anchor, now a weekday morning anchor at sister station KSDK in St. Louis, is back in Seattle for a special in-person reading of her new book, "A Very Asian Guide to Korean Food."

The book is geared toward children to learn some recipes, cook them with the help of family members and learn about Korean culture.

Before Li's book launch, came the launch of the Very Asian Foundation. Li is a co-founder alongside Gia Vang, an award-winning journalist and currently an anchor at NBC Bay Area.

The mission of the organization is to shine a light on Asian experiences through advocacy and celebration.

Why did Li help launch the foundation?

On New Year's Day 2022, Li had just finished a segment on holiday food during a newscast. After reading the list, Li said on-air, “I ate dumpling soup. That’s what a lot of Korean people do.”

After Li's newscast, Li's station received a voicemail from a viewer who said Li’s comment was “inappropriate,” complaining that Li was “being very Asian” and “annoying.” The caller mentioned if a white anchor were to say something similar, they would get fired and that Li "can keep her Korean to herself".

The racist comments sparked a movement of solidarity, according to Li, who was receiving social media notifications with the hashtag #VeryAsian with people sharing their heritage, family photos and traditions.

"We met a moment," Li said.

Li's new children's book is now available for purchase.

She is scheduled for a special in-person reading event at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Book Larder in Seattle.

Li will also co-host an event at Lucky Envelope Brewing at 4 p.m. on Oct. 23 alongside Kat Lieu, a Renton doctor turned baker.

Lieu made the shift during the pandemic and she is now a leader of a group called "Subtle Asian Baking" with more than 150,000 people. Lieu raises money for Asian American causes, and she's the author of a new cookbook called "Modern Asian Baking at Home."

The event at Lucky Envelope Brewing will feature books, brews and baked goods for sale.