Start off the New Year light and bright with this sensational salad

You will not be hungry after eating Chef Makini Howell's delicious vegan salad

SEATTLE — If you made a New Year's resolution to eat healthier, our favorite plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a great starter meal for you to try. It's light, bright and full of flavor!

Grilled Ginger Tofu and Avocado Salad

By Makini Howell

Ingredients

8 pieces of ginger tofu (recipe below)

Your favorite lite oil

Kosher salt

Pepper

1/2 small pineapple, peeled, trimmed and sliced 1/2-inch thick

2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 English cucumber, sliced into half-moons

1 bag or carton of Super Greens salad mix

1 avocado, quartered

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

Soy sauce to taste

Directions

Heat a nonstick pan to med-high and add oil. Sear tofu on either side until golden brown. Brush pineapple with 1 tablespoon oil. Sear until pineapple is slightly charred about 3 minutes per side.

Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk together lime juice, 2 tablespoons oil, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, cilantro, and soy sauce. Toss with onion.

Cut grilled pineapple into smaller pieces. Add to bowl with onion along with cucumber and toss to combine. Fold in greens and avocado.

Homemade Ginger Tofu

Ingredients

1 pound your favorite firm tofu freeze before use for better texture

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon fresh ginger finely grated or minced

1 teaspoon fresh garlic finely minced

¾ teaspoon gluten-free, wheat-free tamari soy sauce

1 tablespoon Mirin rice wine

½ tablespoon rice vinegar

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

Instructions

Rinse tofu, pat dry, and cut ½’’ thick into large triangles marinade tofu overnight. Once the tofu is marinaded Heat a sauté pan over medium heat, add toasted sesame oil, Carefully place tofu into the pan, turn down the heat if necessary. Sauté for 5 minutes turning the tofu to brown it on all sides.