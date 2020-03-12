Planted-based chef Makini Howell makes ramen that warms the soul - Makini's Kitchen

This time of year, there's nothing better than comfort food. Plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shares a ramen recipe you can make yourself!
She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.
Portobello Katsun with Black Rice Ramen
By Makini Howell
INGREDIENTS:
2 packages of black rice ramen (Like from Lotus Foods)
¼ cup Miso paste
1 tablespoon Soy sauce
1 teaspoon of Ginger (optional)
About 1 small head of broccoli use only the flower tops of the Broccoli
1 ear of fresh Corn or 1 small can of corn
About 1 cup of shredded Napa cabbage
1 tablespoon Garlic and chili oil (optional)
1 teaspoon Sesame oil
2 portobello caps sliced into about 3-4 fingers each
2 cups Panko + 1 teaspoon salt
1.5 cups Vegan buttermilk
Oil for frying
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Put the miso in about 5 cups of water with soy sauce and ginger. Stir well and bring to a very gentle simmer. Keep simmering for 5 mins.
Bread the mushrooms by dredging through the buttermilk mixture and then the panko, repeat this process 2 times and then drop in hot oil to fry. Fry until golden brown, remove from oil, and place on a paper towel to drain a little of the oil.
- While that is frying, If using fresh corn, add to the miso broth along with the broccoli, cook for about 3-5 minutes depending on how you like your veggies.
- Bring a pan of salted water to a boil. Add the ramen noodles, bring back to the boil, and cook until just tender, about 2 mins. As soon as the noodles are cooked, drain them in a colander and rinse under cold water, then divide between 2 serving bowls.
- Divide the pak choi, baby corn, and beansprouts between the bowls. Ladle Over the miso broth and add the tofu. Garnish with chilies, spring onions, and crispy seaweed. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, drizzle over the sesame oil and serve straight away.
- Now that everything is cooked, using a strainer pour the miso broth off and set aside keeping warm, arrange your veggies on top of the ramen, don’t forget the cabbage. Add the katsu portobello last and then pour broth over everything top with garlic chili oil and sesame oil and serve hot.
