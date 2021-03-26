Mythical beer at Columbia City's Flying Lion

The Brewery is supporting community with their Flourish IPA. #k5evening

COLUMBIA CITY, Wash. — Flying Lion brewery is family owned and operated, they brew right in Columbia City, and have 16 varieties of beer on tap.

This small business was founded by four brothers and their parents after they spent years making batches of root beer in their basement.

Owner Griffin Williams says there's lots of personal meaning behind everything they do:

"My first name is Griffin. A mythological griffin is half lion, half eagle so that was sort of the joke at the beginning. We thought we'd do not Griffin Brewing, but a little play on that, just a little."

On their website they say they favor darker beers, but they brew plenty of other varieties as well, including a hanbdful of IPAs, one that even helps the local community: two dollars from the sale of each pint of "Flourish IPA" benefits Kin On - a nearby healthcare facility for Asian elders.

There's plenty of covered and heated outdoor seating.

But if you're not comfortable hanging out just yet, they have cans, growlers and kegs to-go. They'll even bring them out to you in the parking lot. This place goes the extra distance to help people enjoy a Columbia City crafted brew:

"Seeing other people experience what we've worked so hard to create is one of the best feelings,” said Griffin.