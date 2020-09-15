Get your Fisher Fair Scone fix with a new at-home kit

The box contains scone mix, raspberry jam, and signature packaging. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Waiting in the scone line has been a Washington rite of passage for more than a century.

The scones were first introduced by Fisher Flour Mill – they created the scones so people could sample their flour. The director of the Fair was a raspberry farmer in the Puyallup valley, and the filling was born.



"It's 109 year old Seattle brand, and we’ve been doing the fairs ever since,” said Harry Forsberg, VP of Sales and Marketing for Conifer Specialties, Inc. "With the fair being cancelled this year, what was really missing was the whole scone experience."



But now, it's inside a box – the company has created an at-home kit for Fisher Fair Scones.



Each box includes mix for two dozen scones and a jar of the signature raspberry jam.

"It's all local ingredients, the jam is grown and produced here in the Northwest, the flour that's in the Fisher scones is made by Shepherd's grain which is a group of sustainable wheat farmers here in the Northwest,” Forsberg said.



But possibly the most fun part is made of paper.

Each kit comes with scone sleeves and handle bags - the same ones used for carry-out at the Washington State Fair.

The instructions are simple – just add water – and a dozen scones take less than 15 minutes to bake.

"It reminds you of being at the fair, smelling the scones being baked at the fair,” Forsberg said.

He hopes the home kits inspire people to share the love.



"What better baked item can you do where they're individually wrapped in a bag, and bring it to a family or friends or co-workers?” he said.



Fisher Fair Scone at-home kits are $25 a box and are available at:

Metropolitan Markets

Bartells

QFC Stores

Made in Washington Stores

Central Market (Shoreline, Mill Creek, Poulsbo and Quincy)