Feelin' fancy? Try this simple snack and cocktail combo!

Seattle restauranteur Renee Erickson shows us how to bring Rome to our homes! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Many of us aren't quite ready for major travel, but that doesn't mean we can't bring the taste of other countries to us!

Renee Erickson, the owner of several Seattle restaurants including Walrus and the Carpenter, Bateau, Westward and more, is teaching us how to be our own worldwide bartender with her new cookbook, "Getaway: Recipes + Drinks to Transport You."

She joins New Day NW to take us to Rome with a delicious cocktail and snack combo that anyone can make from home! Check it out below:

Oil-Cured Anchovy Crostini with Cultured Butter

Serves 6 to 8

INGREDIENTS

25 to 30 crostini, at room temperature

1 cup (2 sticks/225 g) higher-fat unsalted butter, such as Kerrygold, cold

2 ounces (55 g) high-quality oil-cured anchovies (I like Ortiz)

Freshly ground black pepper, Controne hot pepper, and/or freshly grated lemon zest (optional)

Lay the crostini out on a serving tray. Slice the butter very thin and place a slice on each crostino. Place one deliciously oily anchovy fillet on each. The crostini are fabulous just so, but can also be tweaked by adding fresh black pepper, Controne hot pepper, and/or a little lemon zest as a garnish.

Miss Willmott's

Makes 2 cocktails

INGREDIENTS

2 ounces (60 ml) Amara Amaro

2 ounces (60 ml) Amaro Nardini

1.5 ounces (45 ml) Blood Orange Shrub (see Note)

4 ounces (120 ml) dry prosecco

2 blood orange slices, to garnish

Have ready two old-fashioned glasses, each with one large ice cube. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and then add the Amara Amaro, Amaro Nardini, and the shrub. Cover and shake hard for 30 seconds. Strain into the prepared glasses. Top with the prosecco. Lay an orange slice on each ice cube.

Note: If you want to make your own shrub, combine 1 cup (240 ml) blood orange juice with 1 cup (200 g) sugar in a jar. Stir well and let sit until the sugar is dissolved, and then add 1 cup (240 ml) apple cider vinegar. Store in an airtight jar in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Shrub and Co. makes a nice one if you want to purchase it instead.