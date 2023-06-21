Feed the family with this easy Enchilada recipe - Makini's Kitchen

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. In a food processor, pulse onion, bell pepper, and garlic until finely chopped.

Step 2

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add onion mixture and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add cumin and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute more.

Step 3

Stir in enchilada sauce and tomatoes and cook over medium heat, occasionally stirring, until warmed through, about 2 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup sauce mixture for assembly.

Step 4

In a medium bowl, combine tofu, cilantro, 1 cup cheddar, and 1 cup Monterey Jack. Add 1 cup sauce mixture and toss to combine; season with salt.

Step 5

Spread the remaining sauce mixture in the bottom of a 13"-by-9" baking dish.

Step 6

Spoon about 2/3 cup of tofu mixture into the center of a tortilla. Roll up the tortillas and arrange them seam side down on top of the sauce along one short side of the baking dish. Repeat with the remaining filling and tortillas, placing each filled tortilla next to the last to form a row that stretches the length of the dish.

Step 7

Spread reserved 1/2 cup sauce mixture on top of tortillas. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheddar and 1 cup Monterey Jack.

Step 8