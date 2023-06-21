Feed the family with this easy Enchilada recipe - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — Enchiladas are a delicious dish from south of the border. But if you want a lighter, healthier version that's still packed with flavor, our own plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a recipe for you! She joins us from Makini's Kitchen.
Tofu Enchiladas
INGREDIENTS
1/2 yellow onion, coarsely chopped chopped
1 red bell pepper, seeds and ribs removed, coarsely chopped
2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
½ cup avocado oil or canola oil
3 teaspoons ground cumin
20 oz enchilada sauce
8 oz. canned crushed tomatoes
3 c. cooked, shredded tofu
1/4 c. chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for serving
8 oz. shredded cheddar (about 2 c.), divided
8 oz. shredded Monterey Jack (about 2 c.), divided
Kosher salt
8 (8") flour or corn tortillas, warmed
Jalapeno cream cream and lime wedges, for serving
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°. In a food processor, pulse onion, bell pepper, and garlic until finely chopped.
Step 2
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add onion mixture and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Add cumin and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute more.
Step 3
Stir in enchilada sauce and tomatoes and cook over medium heat, occasionally stirring, until warmed through, about 2 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup sauce mixture for assembly.
Step 4
In a medium bowl, combine tofu, cilantro, 1 cup cheddar, and 1 cup Monterey Jack. Add 1 cup sauce mixture and toss to combine; season with salt.
Step 5
Spread the remaining sauce mixture in the bottom of a 13"-by-9" baking dish.
Step 6
Spoon about 2/3 cup of tofu mixture into the center of a tortilla. Roll up the tortillas and arrange them seam side down on top of the sauce along one short side of the baking dish. Repeat with the remaining filling and tortillas, placing each filled tortilla next to the last to form a row that stretches the length of the dish.
Step 7
Spread reserved 1/2 cup sauce mixture on top of tortillas. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheddar and 1 cup Monterey Jack.
Step 8
Bake enchiladas until cheese is bubbling and melted about 10 minutes. Top with jalapeno cream and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges alongside.
Enchilada sauce
Ingredients
1/2 cups vegetable oil
¼ cup all-purpose flour
¼ cup chili powder
1 (32-oz.) can of tomato sauce
2 ½ cups veggie stock
1 tablespoon. salt
1 tsp. black pepper
1 tsp. paprika
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. onion powder
2 tbsp. granulated sugar
Directions
Step 1
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, heat oil. Add flour and chili powder and stir until fragrant, 1 minute. Slowly whisk in tomato sauce, then add broth. Season with salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and sugar. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and let simmer until thickened 10 minutes. Use as desired.
