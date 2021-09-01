Puyallup eatery offers good food for customers with 100% of profits going to charity

Farm 12 helps fund the Step By Step Program which has helped thousands of young, at-risk parents

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Built on the site of an old tulip bulb farm, Farm 12 serves both customers and some of the women you will see working here. Many are young at-risk mothers

getting job and life skills through the non-profit Step by Step program founded more than 20 years ago by Krista Linden.

"The goal of step by step is to help women deliver a healthy baby, get a good start to parenting, especially low-income women,” says Linden. "So I wanted to create a social enterprise on a farm that would create jobs for the women that step by step works with to teach them job and life skills”.

The restaurant, bakery, event center and its training kitchen all opened just months before the pandemic so Farm 12 is operating at a loss.

But they're still open thanks to a generous community and good, inexpensive food.