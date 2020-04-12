Walla Walla-based winery helps keep beloved Northwest holiday tradition alive

One of the ways they're showing their support is by making sure the Pacific Northwest Ballet’s production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker will still go on.



"It's incredibly important for local businesses like Browne Family to support our community in times of crisis. The Nutcracker will bring joy to so many this holiday season in the northwest," said Founder Andrew Browne. "We're always thinking about the future [and] our daughter who's in ballet right now. Although The Nutcracker isn't going to be the same as it's been over all the years, we will be there next year with bells on and excited to have our daughter see it live and in person."