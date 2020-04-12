Walla Walla-based winery helps keep beloved Northwest holiday tradition alive

TACOMA, Wash. — One of the tastiest new spots around is in Tacoma’s Proctor District.
The Browne Family Vineyards newest tasting room just opened its doors at the end of October. The place has a warm and welcoming vibe, designed specially to feel like a home away from home. With the new COVID-19 restrictions, they are open for in-person retail purchases, curbside pick-up, and local delivery.
Browne is a family-owned winery based in Walla Walla. They pride themselves on making good wine and building meaningful relationships with their customers and community.
One of the ways they're showing their support is by making sure the Pacific Northwest Ballet’s production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker will still go on.
"It's incredibly important for local businesses like Browne Family to support our community in times of crisis. The Nutcracker will bring joy to so many this holiday season in the northwest," said Founder Andrew Browne. "We're always thinking about the future [and] our daughter who's in ballet right now. Although The Nutcracker isn't going to be the same as it's been over all the years, we will be there next year with bells on and excited to have our daughter see it live and in person."
If you want to see and support the Pacific Northwest Ballet, they'll be streaming a classic performance of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker starting Dec. 11th. Tickets and information for the shows can be found at PNB.org.
Stay tuned for more exciting Nutcracker announcements from KING 5 and Browne Family Vineyard later this month.
Sponsored by Browne Family Vineyards. KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.