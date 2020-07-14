x
Drive-thru Krusty Pups and scones in Puyallup

Get your fair food fix... with social distancing! #k5evening
Credit: Washington State Fair
Fair Food To Go at Washington State Fair through July 19th

The Washington State Fair recently announced it would be cancelled for 2020 due to the corona virus pandemic, but fair food gourmands need not despair: onion burgers, Krusty Pups and scones are still being served up, but this weekend is your last chance get a taste of all that fair food deliciousness. 

Whether you're craving an Earthquake Burger, or an elepahant ear, on July 17, 18th and 19th from 11 am to 7 pm you can drive through the fairgrounds and purchase treats from the safety of your car. Support the local businesses that are impacted by this year's cancellation, and get a treat to go. For more information, go to The Washington State Fair's website - happy fair-feasting! 

