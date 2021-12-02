3 delightful non-alcoholic cocktails that everyone will love

SEATTLE — Your nightly ritual doesn't have to include alcohol! You can live a sober lifestyle while still enjoying beautiful & delicious elevated drinks -- especially at the end of a long day. Seattle-based Dry Botanical Bubbly founder Sharelle Klaus showed off a few refreshing alcohol-free drinks to make at home when you're looking to treat yo'self:

She recommends using nice cocktail glasses to elevate the experience even more! You can find 50 mocktail recipes for any occasion in her new book co-authored by business partner Kira Bottles, The Guide to Zero-Proof Cocktails .

ABOUT THE BOOK: The Guide to Zero-Proof Cocktails is the go-to cocktail recipe book for anyone who is looking to drink less, cut it out altogether, or simply wants to shake it up a bit. Become a mixology master as you get the lowdown on tools, glassware, and mixology terms, as well as the science of flavor. Each chapter is thoughtfully laid out from the simplest mocktail recipe to the most complex mocktail for an easy, learn as you go feel that anyone can follow.