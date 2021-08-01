Pub food in Edmonds and 'Prospect' on Netflix - Doorbell Dinner and a Movie

Pair a takeout meal from Salish Sea Brewing Co. with an at-home viewing of the movie, shot in W. WA

EDMONDS, Wash. — We’re kicking off a new series designed to help you enjoy a traditional night out - by staying in.



Doorbell Dinner and a Movie pairs a local restaurant that serves great takeout with a good movie you can stream at home, recommended by a Seattle film expert.

DINNER: Northwest pub food from Salish Sea Brewing Co. in Snohomish County

MOVIE: Prospect, streaming on Netflix

Located in the heart of downtown Edmonds, Salish Sea Brewing Co. is a family-owned brewery and restaurant. Jeff and Erika Barnett opened it with hopes it could be a gathering spot for their neighbors.

"There's just something about pub food that is: I'm with my friends, we're having a good time, we're talking, we're hanging out, we're having a beer or a glass of wine,” Erika said. “And so we just wanted to, as much as we can, maintain that spirit for folks - even if they're taking it to go.”

To that end, the entire menu is available for takeout - from healthy choices like a hummus platter or salad, to their delicious Cheesy British sandwich, or the star of the show: their house made fish and chips, battered in their own beer.



"All of our beer is handcrafted right here. We do everything from scratch,” Jeff said.



They feature half a dozen IPAs, light and dark beers, and an innovative approach for to-go beverages.



"People are wanting to have just one beer with dinner, like they would normally. And so we've got mason jars with lids,” Erika said. “So you can get one beer or two beers to-go, in addition to the traditional growler sizes."

Staying up and running during the pandemic has been a challenge, heightened by road work that hampered parking. But the Barnetts say they’re grateful.

"It's the incredible outpouring of support from our community, that knows that we're trying,” Jeff said. "We'll be here when this is over. We're here through the thick and thin."

Their beer and Northwest fare pairs perfectly with the film Prospect – a sci-fi movie with very familiar scenery.

"It was almost entirely shot in Washington State," said Keith Simanton, Senior Film Editor at IMDb. "It was shot in the Hoh Rainforest, and down in a warehouse in Kent.”

The movie stars Pedro Pascal, best known for his starring roles in The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984.



He was so taken by Seattle during the filming of Prospect, he posted a video from sunny Gas Works Park on his Instagram feed and told the world, “This city is beautiful.”

Prospect is a bit more moody and gritty - in a good way.

“It’s a father and daughter and they're prospectors on an alien planet,” Simanton said. "And they find something. And then they run into Pedro Pascal's character, and we don't know if he's a good guy or if he's a bad guy. It's the wild, wild west in space. This is a movie that you haven't heard of, that you should see."