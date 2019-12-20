WOODINVILLE, Wash — Looking to impress your guests this holiday season?

Chef Pierre Tumlin of Wheelhouse in Woodinville has you covered with his spin on some classic recipes.

Deviled egg filling

Makes 20 pieces

Ingredients

10 whole eggs

1 ½ Cups mayonnaise

½ cup water

½ cup champagne vinegar

4 oz. lemon juice

2 tbsp Salt

1 tsp cayenne

2 tsp sweet paprika

2 tsp smoked paprika

4-5 oz soft green herb for garnish (chervil, parsley spring, micro greens if available)

8-10 paper thin slices of your favorite ham (prosciutto or Serrano ham)

4-6 oz frying oil

Preparation

Pull eggs from fridge 30 min. prior to boiling.

Start eggs in a pot with cold water, bring to a boil and simmer for 10-12 min.

Immediately transfer eggs to a ice bath till eggs are completely cool.

Crack and peel eggs, remove yolks, gently wash excess yolk from whites, set whites aside till ready to fill.

Place cooked yolks and mayo in food processor; slowly drizzle in water and vinegar to loosen the yolks. Season with rest of ingredients, process till smooth, transfer to piping bag.

In a shallow pan or high-sided pot bring fry oil to 350F, place ham in, move ham around with a fork, fry till crispy. Drain onto paper towel; break into bit size pieces to garnish filled egg.

Pumpkin pie in a jar

Yields 5-6 jars

Filling ingredients

15 oz pumpkin puree

5 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp ground cloves

2 tbsp heavy cream

Marshmallow mousse

Heavy cream

Cream cheese

Marshmallow Creme

Vanilla extract

Cookie layer

3/4 cup crumbled gingersnaps

3/4 cup crumbled graham crackers

Preparation

Combine all pie filling ingredients in a bowl by stirring. Set aside

For mousse, whip heavy cream and cream cheese until soft peaks form. Fold in the vanilla and marshmallow creme.

Assemble in jars by layers: cookie crumbs, pumpkin pie filling, mousse. Repeat.

Top with vanilla whipped cream, mini gingersnap cookie, dusting of cinnamon.