WOODINVILLE, Wash — Looking to impress your guests this holiday season?
Chef Pierre Tumlin of Wheelhouse in Woodinville has you covered with his spin on some classic recipes.
Deviled egg filling
Makes 20 pieces
Ingredients
- 10 whole eggs
- 1 ½ Cups mayonnaise
- ½ cup water
- ½ cup champagne vinegar
- 4 oz. lemon juice
- 2 tbsp Salt
- 1 tsp cayenne
- 2 tsp sweet paprika
- 2 tsp smoked paprika
- 4-5 oz soft green herb for garnish (chervil, parsley spring, micro greens if available)
- 8-10 paper thin slices of your favorite ham (prosciutto or Serrano ham)
- 4-6 oz frying oil
Preparation
Pull eggs from fridge 30 min. prior to boiling.
Start eggs in a pot with cold water, bring to a boil and simmer for 10-12 min.
Immediately transfer eggs to a ice bath till eggs are completely cool.
Crack and peel eggs, remove yolks, gently wash excess yolk from whites, set whites aside till ready to fill.
Place cooked yolks and mayo in food processor; slowly drizzle in water and vinegar to loosen the yolks. Season with rest of ingredients, process till smooth, transfer to piping bag.
In a shallow pan or high-sided pot bring fry oil to 350F, place ham in, move ham around with a fork, fry till crispy. Drain onto paper towel; break into bit size pieces to garnish filled egg.
Pumpkin pie in a jar
Yields 5-6 jars
Filling ingredients
- 15 oz pumpkin puree
- 5 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp ground ginger
- 1/4 tsp ground cloves
- 2 tbsp heavy cream
Marshmallow mousse
- Heavy cream
- Cream cheese
- Marshmallow Creme
- Vanilla extract
Cookie layer
- 3/4 cup crumbled gingersnaps
- 3/4 cup crumbled graham crackers
Preparation
Combine all pie filling ingredients in a bowl by stirring. Set aside
For mousse, whip heavy cream and cream cheese until soft peaks form. Fold in the vanilla and marshmallow creme.
Assemble in jars by layers: cookie crumbs, pumpkin pie filling, mousse. Repeat.
Top with vanilla whipped cream, mini gingersnap cookie, dusting of cinnamon.