New book inspires fun for the whole family in the kitchen

Northwest cookbook author Danielle Kartes is out with a new children's book: Mom and Me Cooking Together. #NewDayNW

SEATTLE — Spending time cooking together with your family in the kitchen doesn't have to be perfect or stressful! That's the message from Danielle Kartes' new book Mom and Me Cooking Together.

Danielle and her two sons joined Margaret to chat about the book and share a tasty new recipe from the book!

Key Lime Pie Milkshakes

Equipment:

Blender

Rubber Spatula or Spoon

A medium sized bowl

4 cups for serving

Ingredients:

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 cup frozen limeade concentrate (100% juice)

1/2 cup half and half

2 cups or one pint of vanilla ice cream

3 whole gram crackers crushed

Method:

We make the blender whipped cream first! Add the cream and sugar to the blender, whip until firm. Remove and place it into a bowl and add the rest of the ingredients to the blender. Blend for 1-2 minutes and pour into cups, top with whipped cream and crushed graham crackers!