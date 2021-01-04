CSA subscriptions allow you to eat fresh and local all season

Farms across Western Washington have CSA boxes available for delivery or pick up filled fruits, vegetables and more. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Spring is here and now is the perfect time to sign up for a CSA. For those who aren't familiar, CSA stands for Community Sponsored Agriculture -- a way to get fresh fruits and vegetables delivered right to your door.

Dozens of farms across Western Washington have their own CSA subscription boxes. The demand for these boxes has grown during the pandemic with people looking to support local businesses, eat better and maybe avoid crowds. If any of those reasons sound good to you, make sure to visit eatlocalfirst.org. It's a new website that makes it easy to find a CSA that fits your needs.

"You can find grain CSAs, you can add on eggs and in some cases flowers," says Sheryl Wiser who's the Community Outreach Director for Tilth Alliance. She adds, "It's a great way to do your grocery shopping and support a local farm. There's also a taste difference with food that is literally just coming off the farm."