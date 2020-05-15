Seattle healthcare workers will be among the first to eat this season’s Copper River salmon

The fish from Alaska’s Copper River Delta is considered a delicacy as it contains some of the highest fat content you can find, therefore making it tastier.

SEATAC, Wash. — The season's first Copper River salmon arrive in Seattle Friday, and more than 200 Swedish Hospital workers will be among the first to enjoy it.

Thousands of pounds of salmon will arrive via Alaska Air Cargo from Cordova, Alaska, at Sea-Tac Airport Friday morning.

Then, on Saturday, Seattle Chef Tom Douglas will cook donated salmon to prepare more than 200 dishes for Swedish Hospital medical professionals working on the frontline of the pandemic.

On Sunday, Douglas will be selling grilled salmon for a limited time and while supplies last from Serious TakeOut. All proceed will be donated to Food Lifeline.

The fish from Alaska’s Copper River Delta is considered a delicacy as it contains some of the highest fat content you can find, therefore making it tastier. The fish are shipped soon after they are pulled from the water.

Copper River salmon can go for $60 per pound or more.