A "Virtual Coffee Consultation" is the gift a coffee connoisseur will never forget!

You'll learn everything you could ever want to know in a 1:1 session with a veteran barista from Bellingham's own Tony's Coffee, the 2021 Roaster of the Year.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Tony's Coffee has been part of the City of Bellingham since the early 70’s. Today, you can still get your coffee fix at their original coffeehouse that brought locally roasted coffee and espresso to Bellingham's Historic Fairhaven.

In 1995, they expanded their roasting operation a few miles north to the Irongate District -- helping them bring their roasts to locally-owned grocery stores, offices, cafes, and diners in Bellingham and the Seattle-area.

The longtime coffee spot is now in the national spotlight after being named Roast Magazine's 2021 Roaster of the Year. The winner is chosen based on not just coffee quality, but also a dedication to sustainability, employee and community education, and a strong commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity.

“We are not the largest company by any means, but we made a pretty good impact for the size of the company we are,” said David Yake from Tony’s Coffee.

Though they may be small, their impact is international.

Every year, crew members travel to different countries to visit coffee farms and meet directly with bean producers -- helping them better understand and appreciate the whole coffee-making process.

Along with delicious roasts, Tony's Coffee is offering a gift coffee-lovers will never forget... virtual coffee consultations! A veteran barista will tell you all you want and need to know about coffee-making. These are 1:1 sessions that are completely customized to your interests, skill level, and whatever equipment you already have at home.

“We do typically a 30 minutes consultation, and we can take this as far as people like,” said Sean Beszhak from Tony’s Coffee.